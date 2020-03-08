By Trend

Winners and prize winners of the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics in exercises on horizontal bar were determined at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on March 8, Trend reports.

Ukrainian gymnast Vladimir Kostyuk (13.000 points) came in first, followed by Chinese Taipei representative Chuang Chia Lung (12.500 points) and Turkish gymnast Bulut Hasan (12.400 points).

Azerbaijani gymnasts Mansum Safarov (12.100 points) and Rasul Ahmadzade (11.900 points) came in fourth and fifth.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) is hosting the 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics on March 7-8. Junior gymnasts born in 2003-2006 are demonstrating their skills at the tournament. Qualification competitions take place on the first day, and finals in individual all-around competition will take place on the second day.

The AGF Junior Trophy will be a test tournament for young gymnasts ahead of the European Championships in Men's Artistic Gymnastics, which will be held May 27-31 at the National Gymnastics Arena.

