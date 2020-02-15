By Trend

Competitions as part of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling continue at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports Feb. 15.

Azerbaijani gymnast Farid Mustafayev (men’s tumbling) has reached the finals of the FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling.

Farid Mustafayev reached the finals with a score of 60.9 points following two attempts.

The FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling is held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on Feb. 15-16. The competitions, which are licensed for the Tokyo Olympics 2020, have brought together 150 gymnasts from 30 countries.

Azerbaijan is represented by two gymnasts - Seljan Magsudova in individual trampoline and Farid Mustafayev in tumbling.

Qualifications take place on the first day of the two-day competition, and finals will be held on the second day.

The gymnasts, who will score highest in the tournament, will traditionally be awarded the AGF Trophy Cup.

---

