By Rasana Gasimova

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 entered the top ten best Formula 1 races held in the last decade, according to the rating published by Formula 1 on its official website.

The most memorable moments of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 were noted in the ranking. During the race, Ferrari pilot Sebastian Vettel miscalculated the speed on the fourth turn, accidentally hitting Mercedes pilot Lewis Hamilton’s car that slowed down ahead, then passed the car and hit it intentionally.

Because of this, Vettel received a 10-second penalty, eventually arriving fourth. The first three places were taken by Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 pilot Daniel Ricciardo, Mercedes pilot Valtteri Bottas and Williams-Mercedes pilot Lance Stroll.

The report also said that Valtteri Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen’s early tangle set a precedent in the second Grand Prix hosted in Azerbaijan, where the leaders clashed under the Safety Car and debris peppered a track “that treated us to nail-biting close-quarters racing and a stunning finish”.

Azerbaijan has ranked 6th. The first three places were taken by Brazilian Grand Prix 2019, Canadian Grand Prix 2011 and German Grand Prix 2019, accordingly.

Baku first hosted F1 in 2016, with its street circuit running in part along the shoreline of the city’s historic center, classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO. It soon grabbed the attention of motor fans and for the last two years running has been voted as the best race of the season in the annual survey by the F1 Fan Voice community.

Being a host to the one of the fastest street circuits in Formula 1 racing, Baku gathers more viewers from year to year.

Moreover, Baku City Circuit offers fans one of the most exciting live music line ups. Pop stars of world scale such as Chris Brown, Enrique Iglesias, Nicole Scherzinger, Christina Aguilera, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Jessie J, The Black Eyed Peas band and DJ Afrojack performed in Baku.

This year, Azerbaijan will host the competition for the fifth time. In February 2019, Baku City Circuit revealed that Azerbaijan Grand Prix extended the contract with Formula 1 until 2023.

---

