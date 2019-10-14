By Trend

After the Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnastics team won a license for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, the country’s artistic gymnastics team also got that license, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) on October 13.

Azerbaijani team achieved this success at the world championships in artistic gymnastics, which was held in Stuttgart, Germany on October 4-13.

Marina Nekrasova and Ivan Tikhonov scored enough points at the qualification of the all-around event and got a license to the Olympic Games.

Marina got the first Olympic license in the history of women's gymnastics in Azerbaijan.

Murad Agharzayev and Nikita Simonov, members of men's artistic gymnastics team, also took part in the world championship.

