By Trend

Competitions in artistic gymnastics started at the National Gymnastics Arena on July 23 as part of the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF Baku 2019) held in Baku, Trend reports.

Qualifying competitions will be held in men's gymnastics on July 23.

Competitions in gymnastics at the XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival are held July 23-27. Azerbaijan is represented at the competitions by four athletes - Samad Mammadli, Aghakazim Rustamov, Mansum Safarov and Milana Minakovskaya.

The XV Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz