Azerbaijan pays close attention to the development of gymnastics. The interest of the population in this sport is increasing, young generation train and show worthy results.

Young gymnasts of the Azerbaijani national artistic gymnastics team performed in an international competition in Budapest, according to a message by Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Having successfully represented Azerbaijan in the tournament in various age categories, the team representatives won six medals.

Azerbaijani gymnast Rustam Ahmad won most of the medals. He grabbed a silver medal in the horizontal bar exercises (12.650 points), and bronze medals in the exercises with rings (12.400 points) and in the floor exercises (12.300 points). The young gymnast won a gold medal in the all-around event (73.400 points).

Another representative of the Azerbaijani national team, Mansum Safarov, successfully performed on a pommel horse and won a bronze medal with the result of 11.350 points.

Samad Mammadli is the third Azerbaijani gymnast who received a medal in the competitions. Having collected 12.650 points for the exercises on the horizontal bar, Samad won a bronze medal.

Founded in 1956, Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) has experienced revival since 2002, and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena, which specializes in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and which has hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but also of all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

The high level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed. International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) into the list of the meritorious federations. Thus, the AGF has managed to be in the spotlight with its exemplary activity.

The AGF succeeded to be included into the FIG ranking of the best 10 federations in 2014, 2015 and 2016 and ranked first in 2017.

