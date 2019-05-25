By Trend

Two Wandsworth twins, Arsenal fans Freddie and Jamie Villiers aged 21, have chartered a flight along with more than 70 friends to travel to the Europa League final between Arsenal and Chelsea in Azerbaijan on May 29, Trend reports with reference to swlondoner.co.uk.

“Before the second leg of the semi when it looked likely Arsenal and Chelsea would be in the final, a friend booked a chartered flight,” Jamie Villiers said.

“It is fair not only to give fans the possibility of a unique live experience, but also to stage events which boost the promotion of football in an entire region," UEFA said, defending their decision to host the final in Baku.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

---

