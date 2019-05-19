By Trend

I always feel at home in Baku, Slovak gymnast Natalia Polyakova, participating in the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, told Trend.

"Given that I did not train for seven months due to a hip injury, I consider my performance today as good. This is my first major start in a year, and it's the European Championship. First of all, I was able to overcome myself, and compete for a place in the rankings," Polyakova said.

The gymnast added that competitions are held perfectly in Baku.

"Coming here, I always feel at home. I like the hall, the preparation, the atmosphere - everything is at the highest level. The support of the audience helps when you know that you are ill, it is much more pleasant to perform," she added.

The second day of the 35th European Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

The qualifying competitions of senior female gymnasts in the individual program in exercises with a hoop and a ball are being held on the second day.

The 35th Rhythmic Gymnastics European Championships will last until May 19. During the four-day championships, senior female gymnasts will perform in the individual program, while junior gymnasts will participate in the group exercise program. Athletes from 35 countries are taking part in the championships.

Azerbaijan is represented by Zohra Agamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, and a team consisting of Madina Asadova, Laman Alimuradova, Seljan Hajizade, Milana Akbarova, Farida Safiyarzade in group exercises.

---

