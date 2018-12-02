By Trend

Holding the 82nd Congress of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) in Baku is a proof of high reliance, said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the holding of this important gymnastics event in Baku.

"As you can see, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has solved all the necessary issues at the highest level and the Congress is being held at a high level. Of course, holding this event in Baku is not accidental. Because in recent years, Azerbaijan has achieved great success in gymnastics, modern infrastructure was created, competitions of world importance are being held in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani athletes are always among the ten strongest in the world and show high results," the minister said.

Azad Rahimov added that Azerbaijan is very interested in gymnastics. “We see how parents, after big competitions, send their children to sports. All this, first of all, ensures the widespread popularity of sports and contributes to its development,” he added.

---

