By Laman Ismayilova

The European Athletics Championship started in Berlin on August 6.

Azerbaijan Athletics National team will be represented by three athletes in this Championships. Nazim Babayev and Alexis Copello in triple jump and Hanna Skydan in hammer throw event.

The athletes will compete under the guidance of their coaches, Ziyad Khalfayev and Artem Rubanko.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation President Chingiz Huseynzade and CEO Meherrem Sultanzade also traveled to Berlin to be part of the spectacular European Championships. They will meet with the authorities of the European Athletics Association and International Association of Athletics Federations during their visit to Berlin.

Qualification rounds of the Triple Jump Men and Hammer Throw Women events will be held on August 10 and the Final Round on August 12.

The Berlin 2018 European Athletics Championships is part of the inaugural multi-sport European Championships with co-hosts Glasgow. Glasgow is staging six sports: aquatics, cycling, golf, gymnastics, rowing and triathlon with Berlin staging the athletics.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation was established in 1923 and reorganize in 1992.

Azerbaijan Athletics Federation is a member of International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) and Asian Athletics Association of Federations since 1992. Azerbaijan Athletics Federation elected as member of European Association of Athletics Federation at the request of AAF on International Association of Athletics Federations Congress in Seville, Spain in 1999.

The first athletics tournament in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku was held in 1992.

Since 1993, the AAF has been operating as an independent body to manage the athletics. Samad Salehov was elected as the first president of AAF. Elkhan Aghayev has led AAF since 1994. Since 1996, Chingiz Huseynzade was elected as the president of AAF.

