A 13-year-old Sabina Mammadova became the first in Azerbaijan who at such a young age made a parachute jump from a height of 4,400 meters.

She didn't opened the parachute at the first 55 seconds, flying with a speed of 220 km/h.

This happened during the third International Sport Parachute Festival HANDIFLY-2018, held in the framework of the project "Heaven, open to all", Trend Life reported.

Sabina is the daughter of Kamal Mammadov, the general secretary of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPKA).

In July 2012, Mammadov became the first Azerbaijanian, an invalid of the first group, who made a parachute jump. He did this with the flag of Azerbaijan in the sky of Belarus, in the aerial club Borovoi near Minsk. Then he did it again in Ukraine and Russia.

In August 2014, Mammadov became the first disabled in Azerbaijan, who flew on a paraglider. In October 2015, he made another historic leap, dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the National Paralympic Committee. In the Sky Park AJ Hackett of Sochi, he jumped from a 69-meter bungee in a wheelchair.

Even though Mamadov was confined to a wheelchair, he did not lose faith and came to lead an active lifestyle.



He created a public organization to provide assistance to athletes with disabilities. At the same time he joined the Paralympic Committee and became infatuated with fencing and in wheelchair dance sport.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan (NPKA) was established.

The Committee is developing 12 of the 19 Paralympic sports. By the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo, two sports will also be added to them.

Over the past few years, the National paralympic team has made great achievements. Azerbaijan's largest medal haul came in 2012, with a total of twelve medals.

