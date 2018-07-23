By Arzu Abdullayeva

The representatives of Azerbaijan managed to climb the podium in the EWF Youth and U15 Weightlifting Championships, held in Milan, Italy on July 22-29.

Omar Javadov won the tournament, securing gold in the Under-17 50kg event. In the snatch, he three times showed the best result, taking a gold.

Another national weightlifter, Elvin Shukurzade claimed silver in the Under-15 50kg event.

Two more members of the national team, Fuad Hasanov and Elshan Mammadov competed in the struggle for males Under-15 56 kg event, on July 23.

Fuad took the silver in the final ranking of the tournament with a total of 202 kg (92+110), whilst Elshan climbed to the highest with a total of 212 kg (98 + 114).

The tournament is played by 388 weightlifters (169 girls, 219 boys) from 40 countries.

National squad includes 25 weightlifters.

The winners of the tournament will get license to the 3rd Youth Olympic Games to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina's capital.

European Weightlifting Championships is an annual event, organized by the European Weightlifting Federation (EWF), since 1896. A separate event for women was held from 1988 to 1997, after which both championships have been held as one event.

