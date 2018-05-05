By Trend

The European championship in wrestling continues in Kaspiysk (Dagestan), says the message of Federation of Wrestling of Azerbaijan released May 4.

The fifth day of the competition saw participations of freestyle wrestlers in the weight categories of 57, 65, 70, 79 and 97 kg.

Giorgi Edisherashvili (57 kg) defeated wrestlers from Bulgaria and Armenia, setting his mind to the semi-finals, where he is to face his opponent from Belarus.

Haji Aliyev (65 kg) having beaten the representatives of Austria and Turkey, also reached the semi-finals. His opponent will be an athlete from Slovenia.

Murtuz Muslimov (70 kg) defeated his opponents from Germany and Bulgaria, advancing to the semi-finals, where he is to face an opponent from Poland.

Jabrayil Hasanov (79 kg) also has advanced to the semi-finals, where he is to face an opponent from Russia.

Meanwhile, Nurmagomed Gadzhiev (97 kg) defeated his Armenian counterpart, thus reaching the semi-finals as well, where he is to face an opponent from Belarus.