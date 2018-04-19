By Laman Ismayilova

Baku City Circuit is home to the most beautiful Vending Area in Formula 1 located along the shores of the Caspian Sea boulevard in the city’s downtown area. This year, the F1 Fan Zone and Vending Area will once again welcome all 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix ticket holders back to enjoy a wide variety of incredible off-track entertainment on April 26-29.

The Entertainment Programme timetable is as follows: April 26th - 12:00 – 21:00; April 27th - 10:00 – 19:00; April 28th - 10:00 – 19:00; April 29th - 10:00 – 14:00

Besides, Baku City Circuit is offering fans one of the most exciting live music line ups by any F1 Grand Prix promoter in recent memory. Million-selling global artists Jamiroquai, Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa will be performing on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th April respectively in Baku’s stunning Crystal Hall – adjacent to Flag Square - after the on-track action has ended.

Each of these major acts will be followed by three incredible after-parties with superstar DJ’s Afrojack (Friday) and Martin Solveig (Sunday) hitting the decks once the main concerts have finished.

Meet Formula 1

Every person who has purchased a 4-day ticket is invited to attend the 4-Day Ticket Holder Pit Lane Walk on April 26. The 4-Day Ticket Pit Lane Walk leads guests from the Start-Finish line by the main Absheron grandstand through to the pit lane and back into the F1 Village.

This is a great chance to visit the inner sanctum of F1 and witness the teams working on their cars as they make their final preparations in the garages ahead of the Grand Prix weekend.

Furthermore, the hugely popular F1 driver autograph sessions will be returning once more. Here, fans can meet their F1 heroes and get an autograph, take a selfie and shake the hand of their favourite drivers throughout the weekend. The signing sessions will take place on the main F1 stage on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11am onwards each day. As this is a hugely popular activity, spectators are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they don’t miss out!

Baku City Circuit will also be bringing its guests an informative learning experience through a series of engaging live Q&A sessions with key personnel in the world of F1. These sessions are often the only time during the weekend dedicated to audience interaction with motor sport stars and F1 figures on the main Stage. The Q&A Sessions will be hosted at the main F1 Fan Zone Stage on April 28 between 15:30 and 16:30.

On Friday and Saturday, after completion of the main events on-track, a special shuttle bus services will also be activated for ticketholders wishing to get a tour of the whole track. This is an amazing opportunity to explore both the fastest street circuit in F1 as well as Baku’s city centre itself.

Opening Ceremony - New & Traditional Formats

This year the Welcoming Ceremony will take place alongside the ever-popular Drivers’ Parade with the latter beginning immediately after the former has been completed. The Drivers’ Parade is a lap around the Baku City Circuit taken by all the F1 drivers - usually on a single vehicle - where they can greet all the F1 fans that have come to cheer them on before the race starts. The Driver’s Parade will take place on April 29, approximately an hour before the race starts and is certainly an experience not to be missed.

Shortly after, the National Anthem Ceremony will take place just before the race begins. Once this ceremony finishes, the drivers will get themselves and their cars ready to race.

In a further new addition to the opening ceremonies, this year Grid Girls will be replaced by Grid Kids ranging in ages from 7 to 10 years. The chosen Grid Kids will be selected by the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation.

F1 simulator for fans

Nothing captures the challenging experience faced by F1 drivers better than the awesome F1 simulators. F1 fans that want to share in the excitement of a Formula 1 race and try and set the highest score can join the E-Sports Game Zone to experience driving on the Baku City Circuit track on one our high-tech simulators. A special competition will also be held to find the fastest e-Racer over the weekend with some amazing gifts on offer.

The classic Pit Stop Challenge and various other entertaining activities will also be present onsite to add an extra layer of fun and excitement to the weekend for fans in between the on-track racing action.

Musical programme

Alongside world stars, local DJs will also take to the decks during the breaks to keep the party going into the early hours of the morning.

The main concerts will take place in the new location of Baku’s Crystal Hall. Shuttle buses and a regular Ferry service will be available to transport fans to the Crystal Hall from the circuit although we also recommend enjoying a leisurely 5km walk along the coastal boulevard to the venue if the weather is nice.

Live Action Shows

Roaming entertainers be spread across the Vending Area entertaining fans with their amazing live shows and performances and making people smile all weekend. Additional live performances in the vending area will also include acrobatic shows, stilt walkers, mime artists, local DJs and musicians, street dance shows and much, much more.

Entertainment for Junior Ticket Holders

During the race weekend, driving schools will also be organized for junior ticket holders. They will learn driving safety rules in a friendly and informative environment. Additionally, educational and interactive games will be available for kids all weekend to foster their love for motor sport.

Memorable pictures

The F1 Fan Zone and Vending Zone will also let fans get a sense of what it is like to win a Grand Prix by stepping on to a Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Replica Podium and having a photographer capture the ‘winning’ moment. Similarly, the Art Wall, F1 driver cardboard displays and mascots and retro cars exhibition in the different Zones will provide visitors with even more opportunities to create special photo memories to take home with them.

Baku City Circuit is still offering a variety of tickets for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. You can get your tickets from various Ticket Sales Points across the city or visit www.bakucitycurcuit.com.

