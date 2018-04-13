By Laman Ismayilova

Representatives of the International Automobile Federation and the teams participating in the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start arriving in Baku on April 23.

Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department at Baku City Circuit, told Trend that now the Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​held in China: “Now the Formula 1 Grand Prix is ​​held in China, after that the teams will come to Baku."

She added that other work is under way in Baku, according to the schedule. The construction and installation work will continue until the week of holding the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku on April 27-29.

All 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 4-day ticket holders will have free access to the Jamiroquai, Christina Aguilera and Dua Lipa concerts and DJ performances on Friday 27th, Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th respectively. Roaming ticket holders will have access to these shows on the day(s) that their ticket is valid for.

DAILY Tickets to the after parties are ALSO sold separately at a cost of 30 manats ($18) for the Fan Zone and 50 manats ($29) for the Golden Circle areas. These will allow access to Crystal Hall after 11pm on each respective night. These can be bought at the gates at Crystal Hall or in advance via www.iticket.az and selected box offices at the following locations.

The Formula 1 races, held in Baku last two years, were highly appreciated by worldwide Formula 1 fans. The Formula 1 race in 2017 was rated as the race with the most exciting and most unexpected moments of the season in the world by race fans and media representatives in surveys conducted around the world's leading media.

