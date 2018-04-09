By Trend

Preparations for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will continue until the last racing week, Nigar Arpadarai, head of Marketing and Communications Department at Baku City Circuit, told Trend April 9.

She said all the preparatory work is carried out in accordance with the schedule.

Grandstands are ready and entertainment facilities are being installed at the Baku Boulevard, she added.

Arpadarai added that tickets for the race are being sold very well and there are almost no tickets for the grandstands left.

She said that this year’s entertainment program will be very rich and six world stars will participate in the program.

---

