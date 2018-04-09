The roads encompassed by Baku City Circuit, as well as the areas around the track will be closed for traffic at the week of the 2018 FORMULA ONE AZERBAİJAN GRAND PRIX to be held in Baku late of April.

A Traffic Management Plan has been prepared to arrange the safe movement of spectators around the track, to manage the safety of residents living around the track and to ensure a smooth traffic flow in the trackside areas and as well as on the streets of Baku.

We also want to announce that Baku residents and spectators will be able to move freely around the track. They can access closed zones alongside the circuit through underground and overpass passages assigned in advance. Please note that temporary overground pedestrian crossings will be located at the crossing of Azerbaijan Avenue and Istiglaliyyat Street, as well as at the city’s three intersections - the Khagani - Rashid Behbudov streets, Azadliq Avenue - Khagani Street and Neftchilar Avenue-Rashid Behbudov street.

According to the plan, the roads lying within Baku City Circuit and the areas around the track will be closed for the traffic from Monday, April 23rd at 01:00 to 06:00 on Tuesday, May 1st.

Access to the Formula One Village located at the National Seaside Park (Baku Boulevard – from Marriott hotel to Azneft circle) will be ceased for residents from April 25th at 08:00. During these days access to Park Bulvar shopping centre will be open. Ticketholders will be able to access the Seaside Park beginning from April 26th at 13:00.

We also want to highlight that the area where traffic restrictions are imposed is divided into 3 zones. The first zone includes the streets lying along the Old City - Icheri Sheher, second zone covers Azadlig (Freedom) Square and the areas around it. Finally, Zone 3 will be based on the UN 50th Anniversary Street.

The Resident Access Permit will be the same for all zones to be distributed to local residents, tenants and businesses located around that require access inside of the residential zones. The Resident Access Permit is valid through the Race-Week from 23rd April till 1st May. The distribution of the Resident Access Permit starts on 12 April onwards, till 23 April inclusive. Below is the Resident Access Permit distribution points:

N. Zones Distribution points Entrance Entrance time Contact 1 Old City - Icheri Sheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve of Icheri Sheher 42/19 Boyuk Gala str. Zenjirli apart. 2nd floor Azneft circle 00:00-06:00 012 497 52 46 2 Azadlig (Freedom) Square Housing and communal services area N.4 26/32 Xagani str. 2nd floor Rashid Behbudov street 00:00-06:00 012 498 88 06 3 UN 50th Anniversary Street Housing and communal services area N.58 5 Istiglaliyyet str. Lermontov street Any time 012 492 41 85

Resident Access Permit is required to be displayed on all cars’ windshields. Lost, stolen or torn stickers will not be replaced with the new one. Only holders of these stickers will be allowed to enter all zones.

The movement of traffic in Zones 1 and 2 will be allowed at night only from 00:00 through 06:00. Traffic will be open in Zone 3 during the day; however, only vehicles with Resident Access Permit will be able to enter the Zone at any time. The entrances for Zone 1, Zone 2 and Zone 3 will be located at Azneft circle, Rashid Behbudov and Lermontov streets, respectively.

The map of alternate routes is attached. The streets highlighted in red on the road map will be entirely closed for traffic from 01:00, April 23 until 06:00, May 1, while areas in blue will stay open for traffic. Parking in these areas will be strictly prohibited.

It is important to note that due to entertainment programs at Chrystal Hall this year, road from Azneft circle to National Flag Square will be closed for traffic. Only Resident Access Permit holders will be allowed to enter this zone.

Traffic management will be carried out by the Main Traffic Police Department.

