By Laman Ismayilova

AZFAR football school has passed tests to determine and improve the level of physical preparedness of children performing in different age teams.

The tests were conducted under the leadership of the head coach of the AZFAR football school Vladislav Kadirov, the 1987 World Champion. At the age of 17, he became the world champion among young men in the USSR U-16 national team.

In order to determine the physical abilities of young footballers, they went through a check on different standards, such as running, jumping in length, throwing the ball with your hands, etc. As a result of the standards, children were awarded with certificates and badges.

The awards were presented by ASEP general director, founder of the football school AZFAR Andrey Sarichev and the head coach Vladislav Kadirov. Parents of young football players also attended the stadium.

AZFAR football school has been functioning since January 2018 and for the third month it is working for the benefit of young players, future potential football stars.

The football school aims at promotion of football among children.

For availability, monthly fees for AZFAR football school are set at an acceptable level. In 60-80s, Azerbaijani football was always famous for high-tech players and the education of players with the same high qualities.

The main goal of AZFAR football school is to disclose potential football stars.

Vladislav Kadirov, a specialist with the coaching category "A", works directly with the children. There is no such kind of football school in Azerbaijan.

Training and preparation center of the football school AZFAR consists of five fields.

Address: Baku, Yusif Safarov Street, 45.

Training is conducted 3 times a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The training lasts one and a half hours. To be able to conduct training in any weather and in any season, the fields are brought to the appropriate state depending on the time of the year.

Note that during the admission of children to the football school there are no restrictions. Children aged between 4 and13 years join the football school.

Currently, more than 50 children are trained in the school. To develop the competitive qualities of children and give them a feel for various aspects of football, friendly matches with peers from other football schools are organized once a month. During friendly matches teams are divided into different age groups.

More detailed and additional information about the AZFAR football school can be found on the website www.asep.az, as well as on the facebook and instagram pages of the football school.

ASEP: http://www.asep.az/az/azfarfootballschool

Tel: 050 295 21 29/012 404 73 39

