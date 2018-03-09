By Laman Ismayilova

R.I.S.K. team became a participant of the Spring Cup of Azfar Business League - ABL Cup 2017/18 mini-football - a corporate tournament among Azerbaijani companies.

The championship is held in the professional fields of the company Azfargroup. The event is organizer by ASEP (Azfar Sport Events & Promotion), Trend Life reported.

Established in 1993, R.I.S.K. company is one of the leading IT companies in the Central Asia and Caucasus markets providing solutions in IT consultancy, System Integration, IT-outsourcing, Application Development and Geographical Information Systems. R.I.S.K. offers a broad range of innovative solutions for telecom, oil and gas, government and defense, banking and finance and transport sectors.

R.I.S.K. company’s quality management system is certified according to the international quality standard ISO 9001:2008.

The company has an active sales operation in more than 20 countries all over the world with registered offices in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Georgia.

It creates all the necessary conditions for regular sports activities for their employees. According to the team, participation in the Azfar Business League tournament, along with physical development, will strengthen team spirit and improve teamwork skills.

Notably, registration for ABL Cup 2017-2018 is uderway. The number of places to participate in the Business League is limited.

For more information, please visit:

www.abl.az

www.asep.az

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ASEPLLC/

Tel: +99412 4047339, +99450 2952129

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz