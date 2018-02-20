By Laman Ismayilova

ASEP company and AZFAR Group have launched a new project.

AZFAR football school for kids has opened in Baku. The project solves a number of important tasks: it involves children in sports, develops youth football and much more.

The football school will open great prospects for young athletes. Regularly with the support of the relevant structures, championships, international tournaments will be organized here.

AZFAR football schools are open for boys and girls. The trainings are conducted in 6 age categories for children aged 4-15 years.

The affordable price, single subscription, convenient methods of payment are also important advantages of AZFAR football schools.

Under the direction of the head coach of the school Vladislav Kadirov, several groups of children are trained in different age categories.

After registration, each child receives a personal ID number. Weekly parental meetings allow them to watch the progress of their children at football school.

The first friendly meetings of AZFAR footballers with the guys from other schools and clubs have already started. The first game took place on the Azfar field with the Arsenal football club, where friendly matches held teams of different age categories. The matches turned out to be very interesting and effective. AZFAR football school plans to systematize friendly matches with different clubs and schools, which will positively affect the development of football skills, technology, team spirit, sports ethics and, of course, the development of friendship between pupils of schools and clubs.

