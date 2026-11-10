Georgia deports 91 foreign nationals, including Azerbaijani citizens

10 November 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Georgia has deported 91 foreign nationals, including citizens of Azerbaijan, as part of immigration enforcement operations conducted in recent days, the country's Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) announced.

According to the ministry, the deportations were carried out by officers of the Migration Department in coordination with other relevant units of the Interior Ministry.

The individuals expelled from Georgia included citizens of Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Pakistan, Jordan, Armenia, Thailand, Tajikistan, Egypt, India, the Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Sudan, Uganda, the Philippines, China and Iraq.

The ministry did not specify how many Azerbaijani citizens were among those deported or provide a breakdown of deportations by nationality.

Under Georgian legislation, individuals subject to deportation are prohibited from re-entering the country.

The Interior Ministry also reported that more than 3,700 foreign nationals have been deported from Georgia since the beginning of 2026, reflecting the scale of immigration enforcement activities conducted by the Migration Department this year.

The latest operations form part of the department's ongoing efforts to enforce the country's migration regulations.