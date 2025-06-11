South Korea went to meet DPRK halfway

11 June 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

South Korea has suspended propaganda broadcasts from loudspeakers along the border with the DPRK, as the country’s new administration signals a shift in its political approach toward Pyongyang, Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

A representative of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) explained to the agency that the decision to halt the broadcasts was made as part of efforts to fulfill a promise to restore trust between the two Koreas and maintain peace across the entire Korean Peninsula.

This move marks a significant change in Seoul’s policy, which previously relied heavily on loudspeaker broadcasts as a psychological warfare tactic to influence North Korean soldiers and citizens. The suspension reflects hopes for a reduction in tensions and an opening for dialogue after years of strained relations.

Earlier, it was reported that a South Korean Air Force aircraft encountered an emergency situation during military exercises, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining readiness amid a tense security environment.

The suspension of loudspeaker broadcasts comes amid broader diplomatic efforts in the region, including renewed talks on denuclearization and peace-building initiatives. This step could help reduce provocations and build momentum toward future summits between South Korean and North Korean leaders.

However, experts warn that while symbolic, the move alone is unlikely to resolve deep-rooted issues such as North Korea’s nuclear program and human rights concerns. Still, it signals a willingness on Seoul’s part to explore new avenues of engagement, potentially opening the door for more substantial diplomatic progress in the near future.