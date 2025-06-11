Apple lag behind in AI race

11 June 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple, the American tech giant, appears to be trailing its competitors in integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into its devices, Azernews reports.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), held from June 9 to 13, Apple unveiled updates to its operating system. However, in terms of AI advancements, it focused primarily on refining its Apple Intelligence feature rather than introducing groundbreaking innovations.

Many AI-powered features, such as instant translation—allowing users to translate text or speech in real time—have been available for years on Google, Samsung, and Microsoft devices. This raises concerns about Apple's ability to keep pace in the increasingly competitive AI landscape.

Additionally, Apple did not provide a launch date for the much-anticipated update to its Siri voice assistant, which was promised a year ago. Industry experts suggest that Apple's sluggish progress in AI development could make investors wary and impact the company's market position.

Interestingly, while Apple’s AI strategy seems cautious, it has historically taken a methodical approach—often focusing on seamless user experience rather than rapid adoption. Some analysts believe that Apple may be preparing a surprise move, ensuring its AI implementation is polished and deeply integrated within its ecosystem rather than rushing to compete.

Could Apple's deliberate pace in AI turn out to be a strategic advantage, or is it truly falling behind in the race?