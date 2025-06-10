US, Iran set for talks as Trump criticizes Tehran’s tough terms
President Trump said today that the US and Iran will meet on Thursday (May 12).
He also said that Iran had given the United States their thoughts on a prospective deal, and he found some of their terms not acceptable.
Trump said that he had discussed Iran among other topics in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today, in what he described as a very smooth call.
The Iranians “are good negotiators, but they’re tough,” Trump said at an investment event at the White House today when he took a few questions from reporters. “Sometimes they can be too tough. That’s the problem.”
“We’re trying to make a deal so that there’s no destruction and death,” he said. “And we’ve told them that, and I’ve told them that. I hope that’s the way it works out, but it might not work out that way. We’ll soon find out.”
