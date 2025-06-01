UK's Reform Party now accepting Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for donations
Nigel Farage, leader of the UK’s Reform Party, has announced that the party will now accept donations in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
Farage made the announcement during a speech at a Bitcoin conference in Las Vegas, Azernews reports.
The Reform UK party’s official website has already been updated to accommodate crypto donations. A statement on the site emphasizes that all contributions must comply with the UK Electoral Commission’s regulations, and anonymous donations are not permitted.
This move positions Reform UK as one of the first major political parties in Britain to embrace digital currencies as a funding method.
