28 April 2025 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The INTERPOL General Secretariat has issued a "Red Notice" for French citizen Alexandre Benalla, the former head of the French Presidential Protection Service, following a unanimous decision in April 2025. The decision came after a legal request submitted in 2024, by Azerbaijan's State Security Service in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, Azernews reports.

Benalla, along with Anass Derraz, vice president of the French company “SAUR,” is accused of receiving large-scale bribes and committing other criminal acts to facilitate the lifting of international sanctions on the assets of Russian billionaire of Azerbaijani origin, Farhad Ahmadov, in 2018. Derraz is currently under investigation and has been banned from leaving Azerbaijan.

According to reports, French officials allegedly demanded millions of dollars in bribes from Ahmadov, promising to secure the release of his luxury yacht "Luna" from international arrest and to shield him from sanctions. Part of the bribe was reportedly transferred to Anass Derraz's account at Al Hilal Bank and Alexandre Benalla’s account at Bank of Africa United Kingdom PLC SC PAR.

Following Derraz’s apprehension under unclear circumstances, Azerbaijan’s State Security Service formally requested INTERPOL’s assistance to locate Benalla. The issuance of a Red Notice, the most serious alert for international searches, reflects the existence of credible and substantial evidence gathered by Azerbaijani authorities. A Red Notice requests the arrest of the individual pending extradition to the requesting country.

It is reported that Benalla is currently involved in extradition proceedings in a third country. Meanwhile, an open trial against Anass Derraz is expected to begin soon in Baku, with anticipated revelations of international corruption potentially sparking further scandals.