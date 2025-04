Renault’s Arkana revs up 2026 lineup with style, smarts and savings

24 April 2025 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Renault Korea’s coupe-style SUV, the Arkana, continues to gain attention as a smart choice among younger drivers. With its sporty aesthetics, reasonable price point, and impressive driving performance, the model has maintained steady popularity since its launch. The hybrid E-Tech model, in particular, has become a standout, offering a hybrid SUV experience for under 30 million won ($21,000), Azernews reports.

