OTS to hold next Elders' Council meeting in TRNC

24 April 2025 13:26 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

The Organisation of Turkic States' (OTS) Council of Elders has decided to hold its next (17th) meeting in the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus) on May 1-2. With this decision, a message of brotherhood will be sent, and the international status of the TRNC will be further strengthened.

The gathering of the Elders' Council, which represents the collective wisdom of the Turkic world, in the TRNC will symbolise the strong support given to the Turkish Cypriot people. During the meeting, the deepening of cooperation between member countries and the transfer of shared values to future generations will be discussed.

This historic decision once again highlights the support of the Turkish world for the TRNC, while also sending an important message to the international arena. Strengthened under Turkey's leadership, the Organisation of Turkic States continues to operate under the motto "one nation, many states."