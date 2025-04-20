Putin decides not to extend Easter ceasefire beyond April 21
The Easter ceasefire announced earlier by the Russian leadership will officially end at midnight today, April 21, with no extension planned, Azernews reports.
Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told TASS that President Vladimir Putin has not issued any new orders to prolong the ceasefire.
It should be recalled that Putin had earlier agreed to a temporary truce during the Easter period, following a briefing by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov on the situation along the combat contact line. The Russian side had committed to halting combat operations from 18:00 on April 19 until 00:00 on April 21 (Moscow time).
