Dense fog disrupts flights across multiple Turkish airports
Dense fog across parts of Türkiye has led to the cancellation and delay of several flights at major regional airports, Azernews reports.
At Trabzon Airport, multiple flights bound for Ankara and Istanbul were canceled due to low visibility. Similar disruptions were observed at Ordu-Giresun Airport, where both delays and cancellations were reported, including a flight arriving from Istanbul.
Additionally, Rize-Artvin Airport experienced flight disruptions, with two flights from Ankara and Istanbul being canceled.
Authorities have stated that affected flights will be rescheduled once weather conditions improve and visibility returns to safe levels.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!