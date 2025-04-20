Dense fog disrupts flights across multiple Turkish airports

20 April 2025 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Dense fog across parts of Türkiye has led to the cancellation and delay of several flights at major regional airports, Azernews reports.

At Trabzon Airport, multiple flights bound for Ankara and Istanbul were canceled due to low visibility. Similar disruptions were observed at Ordu-Giresun Airport, where both delays and cancellations were reported, including a flight arriving from Istanbul.

Additionally, Rize-Artvin Airport experienced flight disruptions, with two flights from Ankara and Istanbul being canceled.

Authorities have stated that affected flights will be rescheduled once weather conditions improve and visibility returns to safe levels.