South Korea conduct large-scale night exercises on border with DPRK

18 April 2025 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Republic of Korea Army conducted large-scale night exercises and live-fire drills near the maritime border with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), Azernews reports.

"Approximately 40 pieces of key equipment were involved in the exercises, including the K9A1 self-propelled howitzer, the Chunmoo multiple launch rocket system, and surveillance technologies such as counter-battery radar and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," the agency reported.

The exercises took place about 160 km northeast of Seoul in coastal Koson County. A total of around 300 military personnel participated in the drills.

"During the exercises, troops detected a simulated provocation by an enemy force using radar systems and responded with fire. They then confirmed the result with the assistance of UAVs, demonstrating their ability to engage in rapid and precise counterattacks," Yonhap news agency reported.

The exercises were a demonstration of the South Korean military’s readiness and capability to respond to potential threats from the North. The integration of advanced technology, including counter-battery radar and UAVs, emphasizes South Korea's focus on enhancing its precision strike capabilities and surveillance capabilities in the event of provocation or conflict.

This military exercise is part of ongoing efforts by South Korea to maintain operational readiness and improve interoperability between its conventional forces and advanced defense systems. The inclusion of the K9A1 and Chunmoo systems, both of which are critical to South Korea’s artillery and missile capabilities, further underscores the country's commitment to strengthening its defense posture along the border.