US threatens Meta

15 April 2025 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has accused Meta Platforms, Inc. of engaging in monopolistic practices, threatening to force the company to sell Instagram and WhatsApp, Azernews reports.

According to the FTC, the agency filed the claim in an effort to address concerns that Meta’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp stifled competition. On April 14, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, appeared in court to face these charges, rejecting all allegations. The FTC asserts that Facebook's purchases of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 were specifically aimed at eliminating competition with Facebook (which is banned in Russia), citing emails where Zuckerberg had previously referred to Instagram as a competitor prior to the acquisition.

The agency argues that losing Instagram could have a significant financial impact on Meta. In 2025, Instagram is expected to generate approximately $37 billion in advertising revenue, which would account for nearly half of Meta’s total advertising revenue in the United States.

The FTC’s case is part of a broader scrutiny of big tech companies and their growing influence over the digital economy. Meta’s dominance in the social media space, alongside other tech giants like Google and Amazon, has drawn increasing regulatory attention. The outcome of this case could set a significant precedent for how governments around the world approach antitrust issues in the tech industry, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape for years to come.

Furthermore, the controversy around Meta’s acquisitions has raised questions about the future of smaller competitors. As Meta faces increased pressure, companies like TikTok, Snapchat, and other emerging platforms are likely to watch the case closely, as it could impact their opportunities for growth and competition in the digital advertising market.