President Erdoğan stresses importance of Ankara-Moscow cooperation for regional stability

3 April 2025 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated during the meeting that cooperation between Turkiye and Russia is of key importance in resolving regional issues, that Turkiye is closely following the process initiated to end the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and that Turkiye is ready to provide all kinds of support, including hosting peace negotiations, to ensure an honorable and lasting peace.

"The Black Sea should not turn into a conflict area"

President Erdoğan stated that well-intentioned steps to be taken for the safety of commercial navigation in the Black Sea would contribute to the peace process and that Turkiye continues to do its part to prevent the Black Sea from becoming a conflict zone.

President Erdoğan stated during the meeting that Turkiye attaches importance to cooperation with Russia on the Syria issue, that it is important for Turkiye and Russia to work together to ensure that Syria achieves lasting peace and stability based on its territorial integrity, and that Turkiye and Russia can work together to eliminate efforts to disrupt the unity of Syria and to fuel ethnic and sectarian discrimination, and to completely lift sanctions against Syria.

Erdoğan stated that Syria's resources should be left to the Syrian administration, that Turkiye supports the dissolution of the so-called "Syrian Democratic Forces" within the central administration, and that it is of vital importance for Syria's stability that Syria is no longer a suitable area for terrorist organizations.