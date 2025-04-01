Netanyahu announces escalation of military pressure on Hamas as Israel seeks hostage release

1 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Sunday that the country's ministers voted overnight to escalate military pressure on Hamas, emphasizing that these attacks were “working” to compel Hamas to “lay down its weapons.” He also confirmed that Israel would assume responsibility for security in the Gaza Strip while facilitating the implementation of the Trump plan, which includes a voluntary immigration plan.

The security cabinet had voted on Saturday night to intensify military operations against Hamas. Netanyahu described the approach as aiming to both dismantle Hamas's military and governmental capabilities while simultaneously creating conditions for the release of Israeli hostages.

He refuted three claims made by Hamas regarding Israel's negotiating tactics. According to Netanyahu, Israel is continuing negotiations, and that conducting talks “under fire” enhances their effectiveness. He also mentioned that cracks were beginning to appear within Hamas’s stance.

On Saturday, regional media reported that Hamas had accepted an Egyptian proposal for a 50-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of five living hostages. However, Israel insisted that it would not resume the truce unless 10 or 11 living hostages were returned, based on a previous proposal from U.S. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.