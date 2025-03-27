Korean Air confirms deal for 50 Boeing jets to modernize fleet

27 March 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Korean Air has finalized its order for up to 50 Boeing widebody jets, a deal that was initially announced during the 2024 Farnborough Airshow. The airline has confirmed its purchase of 20 777-9s and 20 787-10s, with an option to acquire an additional 10 787s. This commitment, which follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in July, is now officially reflected in Boeing’s orders and deliveries records.

Deliveries of the new jets are expected to start in 2028, and Boeing anticipates completing deliveries of both the 777X and 787 by 2033. The agreement, valued at nearly $33 billion, also includes a contract for eight spare GE Aerospace GE9X engines, with options for two more, to power the 777-9s.

As part of its fleet modernization strategy, Korean Air is working to become one of the world’s largest airlines by capacity, especially as it merges with South Korea's Asiana Airlines. However, the airline has faced challenges, including aircraft delivery delays, with its older Airbus A380s and Boeing 747s continuing to operate longer than initially planned due to limited availability of widebody jets.