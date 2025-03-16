US deports hundreds of Venezuelans despite court order
A plane carrying more than 200 Venezuelans deported by the US has landed in El Salvador - in apparent defiance of a US judge's order preventing the Trump administration from doing so, Azernews reports via BBC.
El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, wrote on social media that 238 members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua had arrived, along with 23 members of the Mexican gang MS-13, on Sunday morning.
Their arrival in the central American nation came hours after a federal judge blocked US President Donald Trump from invoking a centuries-old wartime law to justify the deportations - something Bukele made fun of in a later post.
"Oopsie... Too late," he said.
Bukele wrote that the detainees were immediately transferred to
El Salvador's Terrorism Confinement Center "for a period of one
year", something that was "renewable" - suggesting they could be
held there for longer.
"The United States will pay a very low fee for them, but a high one for us," he added.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the alleged gang members arrival in El Salvador and thanked Bukele, calling him "the strongest security leader in our region".
