Italy plans to boost ties between auto and defense sectors

16 March 2025 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian government is preparing an industrial plan to strengthen and deepen connections between the automotive, defense and aerospace sectors, the country's Minister of Economic Development Adolfo Urso said in an interview with Il Messaggero on Sunday, Azernews reports.

"In June, when the path of reforms we have defined in Europe is clear, we will present the first industrial strategy document in 30 years to guide the country towards new development opportunities," the minister revealed. He added that enhanced collaboration between different industries would bring opportunities for components and machining growth.

Urso's announcement comes amid the European Union's efforts to boost defense spending and after the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled the ReArm Europe plan to enhance the block's defense capabilities through a €150 billion loan.