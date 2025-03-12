Giant innovation center creates in China

12 March 2025 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An innovative Center for High-Tech Non-Destructive Testing has been established in China. Its goal is to promote smart testing technologies to support the country’s smart manufacturing sector, Azernews reports.

The Innovation Center, which operates under the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China, was established with the support of the Center for Research and Testing of Defense Technologies, part of the Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation of China. It specializes in research related to non-destructive testing (NDT) technologies for high-tech equipment.

According to the People's Daily newspaper, the Center will serve as a platform for integrating production, education, and research in the field of non-destructive testing.

Li Hongmin, director of the China Center for Defense Technology Research and Testing and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Innovation Center, said, “With the rapid development of modern high-tech equipment such as aerospace products, nuclear power equipment, and large-scale bridge structures, the use of new materials, processes, and intelligent manufacturing has created numerous challenges in monitoring and measurement. The Innovation Center will focus on developing advanced non-destructive testing technologies, improving their intelligence, informatization, and standardization.”

The Innovation Center unites 46 leading educational institutions, including the Harbin Institute of Technology and the China Institute of Special Equipment Testing and Research. These institutions are forming a joint alliance to achieve technological breakthroughs and elevate industry standards.

The establishment of this Center underscores China’s growing emphasis on technological innovation and its commitment to advancing its smart manufacturing sector. Non-destructive testing (NDT) is critical in ensuring the safety and reliability of high-tech industries such as aerospace, nuclear power, and infrastructure development. By focusing on intelligent manufacturing and NDT technologies, China aims to enhance the quality control of its rapidly advancing industries. Furthermore, the collaboration between educational institutions and industry leaders will likely accelerate the development of next-generation testing technologies, positioning China as a global leader in high-tech manufacturing standards.