Azernews.Az

Sunday March 9 2025

Global food prices see rise in February

9 March 2025 12:40 (UTC+04:00)
Global food prices see rise in February

The Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 2% month-on-month, driven by high prices for palm, soy, and sunflower oils. The increase was linked to seasonal supply constraints in Southeast Asia and strong demand from the biodiesel sector. Year-on-year, the vegetable oil index saw a significant 29.1% increase.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more