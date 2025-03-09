Global food prices see rise in February
The Vegetable Oil Price Index increased by 2% month-on-month, driven by high prices for palm, soy, and sunflower oils. The increase was linked to seasonal supply constraints in Southeast Asia and strong demand from the biodiesel sector. Year-on-year, the vegetable oil index saw a significant 29.1% increase.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!