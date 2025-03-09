Over 500 civilians killed in Syria's ongoing clashes along Mediterranean Coast
Since March 6, at least 532 civilians have been killed in clashes across the Syrian provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs, along the Mediterranean coast, Azernews reports.
The total death toll since the start of the clashes has reached 745, including 213 fighters. This figure comprises 93 members of the security forces loyal to the new Syrian government, as well as 120 members of armed groups formed by supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad.
The clashes began on March 6 between security forces and Assad's supporters in the provinces of Latakia, Tartus, and Homs. The most intense fighting took place in Jablah, a city predominantly inhabited by the Alawites, the religious minority to which the Assad family belongs.
