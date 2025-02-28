Estonia plans to raise defense spending to nearly 4% of GDP in 2025

28 February 2025 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Estonia’s defense budget is set to reach nearly 4% of GDP in 2025, reflecting the country’s commitment to strengthening NATO’s collective security, Azernews reports.

Estonian President Alar Karis made this statement during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Helsinki.

"We both invest significantly in collective defense. Last year, Estonia's defense spending amounted to 3.4% of GDP. This year, we will reach almost 4%. And soon, perhaps, we may move to 5%," Karis was quoted as saying by his press service.

At the same time, he emphasized that "5% is not just a figure, it is a specific calculation of the cost of maintaining NATO troops."

He praised the close cooperation with Finland in the areas of defense and security, both on a bilateral basis and as NATO allies. Karis also underscored the importance and benefits of transatlantic relations for both the European Union and the United States.

The two leaders also discussed various challenges related to enhancing defense readiness, energy security, protecting critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, and actions against the shadow fleet.

Estonia's defense spending growth reflects its commitment to strengthening NATO's collective defense and its awareness of regional security challenges. The move to potentially increase spending to 5% highlights Estonia’s determination to ensure a robust defense posture, particularly in the face of heightened tensions in the region.

This strategic investment aligns with broader European efforts to bolster defense capabilities amid geopolitical shifts and growing concerns over cybersecurity and hybrid threats. The collaboration between Estonia and Finland sets a strong example of Nordic-Baltic defense unity.