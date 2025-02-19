Kazakhstan and China agree to implement transport projects to increase cargo traffic

19 February 2025 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan and China have announced plans to implement a series of infrastructure projects in the transport sector aimed at increasing cargo traffic from China by 2027, Azernews reports.

This agreement was reached following a meeting on February 19 in the Chinese city of Urumqi between Ma Xingrui, Secretary of the Communist Party of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) of China, and Nurlan Sauranbai, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ).

According to the information provided, the parties agreed to launch several major projects, including the establishment of a transport and logistics hub in the Almaty agglomeration during 2025-2026, the development of the Dostyk-Alashankou border crossing, and the construction of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line.

Xingrui also mentioned that by the end of 2024, the volume of rail traffic between Kazakhstan and China is expected to reach a record 32 million tons.

Moreover, the leadership of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) has decided to invest 1 billion yuan (approximately $137.3 million) in the development of the transport and logistics hub in Kazakhstan, marking a significant step in strengthening the bilateral economic ties between the two nations.

This cooperation is part of broader efforts to enhance the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), with Kazakhstan playing a crucial role as a transit country for Chinese goods heading westward. The planned infrastructure improvements will not only boost trade but also streamline logistics, creating more efficient trade routes that could benefit both economies.

The development of these transport corridors aligns with Kazakhstan's broader ambitions to become a key player in Central Asia's transportation and logistics sector. It will likely foster deeper integration with China’s rapidly growing economy, offering new opportunities for businesses in both countries.