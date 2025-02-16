EU considers banning imports of food products to protect farmers amid US trade policy

16 February 2025 21:21 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union is exploring the possibility of banning imports of food products produced "to different standards" as part of a strategy to protect its farmers in response to US President Donald Trump’s "reciprocal" trade policy, Azernews reports, citing the Financial Times.

Sources indicate that the blacklist may initially target crops like US soybeans, which are grown with pesticides prohibited in the EU.

Additionally, the European Commission plans to incorporate higher animal welfare standards in future trade agreements.