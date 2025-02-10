Christie's hold AI Art auction

10 February 2025 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Christie’s auction house, which has previously sold works created by artificial intelligence, has announced the first exhibition entirely dedicated to the art of neural networks, Azernews reports.

The exhibition, titled Augmented Intelligence, will open on February 20 at Christie's Rockefeller Center gallery in New York.

Among the participants is Matt Dreyhurst, an artist and founder of the Spawning AI startup. The centerpiece of the exhibition will be a robot that creates paintings in real-time. Christie's states that the auction aims to demonstrate "how artificial intelligence can empower artists and open up new horizons in creativity."

However, some artists on social media have pointed out that many generative AI tools were trained on works without the authors' permission. In their view, such auctions only promote this practice at the expense of traditional, manual artists. Already, over 1,800 signatures have been collected for an open letter demanding the cancellation of the auction.

The growing debate surrounding AI-generated art highlights broader ethical concerns in the art world, particularly about copyright, authorship, and the value of human creativity. While AI-driven art is gaining recognition and even commanding high prices, many artists argue that it raises fundamental questions about ownership and the role of technology in the creative process. This ongoing tension suggests that the intersection of technology and art will continue to evolve and provoke discussion in the years to come.