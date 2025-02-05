Solo ascents of Mount Everest are now prohibited

5 February 2025 22:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Nepal has imposed a ban on solo ascents of peaks over 8,000 meters, including Mount Everest. The new regulations were published in the official Nepal Gazette, Azernews reports.

Under the new rules, all climbers are required to use the services of a professional guide, regardless of their experience level.

"The era of solo ascents of peaks above 8,000 meters is over. It is now mandatory to have a guide to ensure the safety of all expedition participants," said Narayan Prasad Regmi, head of Nepal's Tourism Department.

Furthermore, the regulations stipulate that one guide must be assigned for every two climbers attempting to scale the 8,000-meter peaks. For lower-altitude peaks, one professional guide per group is sufficient.

In addition to these safety measures, the Nepalese authorities have also announced an increase in the cost of permits for climbing Mount Everest. Climbers who wish to attempt the ascent in the spring will now be required to pay $15,000, up from the current $11,000. The cost for autumn climbs will rise from $5,500 to $7,500, while winter ascents will increase from $2,750 to $3,750.

The move to impose such regulations and hike permit fees has drawn considerable criticism. Many climbers are unhappy with the new rules, particularly the solo ascent ban, and some professional communities on social media have even proposed boycotting climbing expeditions this year to put pressure on the Nepalese authorities.

These changes come amid growing concerns over the environmental and safety impacts of overcrowding on Mount Everest. There has been an increasing number of fatalities and accidents, as well as growing pressure from environmentalists about the ecological toll of tourism in the Himalayas. Some experts believe these new rules may be an attempt to curb these risks, but others fear the added financial burden and restricted autonomy will drive climbers to seek alternative routes in other countries, potentially impacting Nepal’s tourism economy.