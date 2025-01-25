Oil prices should drop to $45 per barrel to weaken Russia, says Trump's special rep.
Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, has called for reducing the price of oil to $45 per barrel, emphasizing its significance in curbing Russia's war efforts, Azernews reports.
Speaking on the matter, Kellogg stated that solely assisting Ukraine is insufficient to stop Russia's actions: "We need to reduce the price of oil to $45 per barrel."
He further stressed the necessity of imposing stricter measures on Russia’s oil sector: "Russia earns billions of dollars from oil sales. But what if we reduce the price to $45 per barrel?"
It is worth noting that on January 23, President Trump declared his intention to lower domestic oil prices, aligning with broader strategies to limit Russia's revenue sources.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!