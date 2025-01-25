Oil prices should drop to $45 per barrel to weaken Russia, says Trump's special rep.

25 January 2025 19:28 (UTC+04:00)

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special representative for Ukraine and Russia, has called for reducing the price of oil to $45 per barrel, emphasizing its significance in curbing Russia's war efforts, Azernews reports.

Speaking on the matter, Kellogg stated that solely assisting Ukraine is insufficient to stop Russia's actions: "We need to reduce the price of oil to $45 per barrel."

He further stressed the necessity of imposing stricter measures on Russia’s oil sector: "Russia earns billions of dollars from oil sales. But what if we reduce the price to $45 per barrel?"

It is worth noting that on January 23, President Trump declared his intention to lower domestic oil prices, aligning with broader strategies to limit Russia's revenue sources.