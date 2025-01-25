US State Dept. said to end all foreign aid except to Egypt, Israel
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a directive ordering the State Department to end all foreign aid for 90 days except for military financing to Egypt and Israel, according to Politico, Azernews reports.
The order seemingly applies to the current aid programs to Ukraine and Taiwan, unnamed State Department officials said.
Previously, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending all foreign assistance programs for a period of 90 days.
