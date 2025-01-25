Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to visit Iraq for high-level talks
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will visit Iraq on January 26, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
During his visit, Fidan is scheduled to hold meetings with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mahsud Meshedani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Husseini.
The discussions are expected to focus on Turkey-Iraq relations and joint efforts in combating terrorism. This visit underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing regional challenges.
