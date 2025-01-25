Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to visit Iraq for high-level talks

25 January 2025 18:25 (UTC+04:00)

The discussions are expected to focus on Turkey-Iraq relations and joint efforts in combating terrorism. This visit underscores the importance of bilateral cooperation in addressing regional challenges.

During his visit, Fidan is scheduled to hold meetings with Iraqi President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mahsud Meshedani, and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Husseini.

