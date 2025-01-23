Kazakhstan decides on applicants for construction of first nuclear power plant
By Alimat Aliyeva
Kazakhstan has completed a series of technology assessment visits for the construction of a nuclear power plant, Azernews reports.
The assessment involved four major companies from different countries: China's CNNC, South Korea's ICHNP, Russia's Rosatom, and France's EDF.
It is noted that the final decision on selecting a contractor will be made in the near future, taking into account national interests, international standards, and the recommendations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
According to current plans, the construction of a second and third nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan may be considered in the future, as the country looks to diversify its energy sources and ensure long-term energy security.
Kazakhstan, one of the world's largest uranium producers, is taking a cautious approach in selecting a nuclear technology partner, prioritizing safety, sustainability, and international standards. As the country seeks to develop its nuclear energy capabilities, it faces both opportunities and challenges in terms of technology transfer, geopolitical considerations, and the environmental impact of nuclear energy. The involvement of international players such as CNNC, Rosatom, EDF, and ICHNP highlights Kazakhstan's strategic interest in adopting the most advanced and safe nuclear technologies available.
