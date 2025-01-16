Israel and Hamas clinch deal on ceasefire after devastating 15-month onslaught

16 January 2025 03:53 (UTC+04:00)

Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas on Wednesday agreed to a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, potentially bringing an end to Israel's devastating 15-month onslaught on the enclave that killed at least 46, 707 Palestinians.

Azernews reports via MiddleEasteye that the plan includes the release of Israeli captives and Palestinian prisoners, the crossing of wounded Palestinian combatants and civilians to Egypt, and the return of internally displaced people to their homes in northern Gaza.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani announced the deal on Wednesday during a press conference in Doha, saying the agreement will take effect on 19 January.

The Qataris, alongside the Egyptians, helped negotiate the agreement with Israel, while the incoming US administration of President-elect Donald Trump applied pressure on the Israelis, Haaretz reported.